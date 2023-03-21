Superior City Clerk put on paid leave, city weighing ‘further disciplinary action’

Camila Ramos
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - City of Superior leaders are weighing whether or not to take further disciplinary action against their city clerk.

Camila Ramos was put on paid administrative leave on March 13.

City leaders were not able to comment on why that decision was made.

In an email, city spokespeople said they’re currently deciding if more action needs to be taken, and they hope to have more information by next week.

In the meantime, deputy city clerk Heidi Blunt is the now the acting city clerk.

