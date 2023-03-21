Sen. Klobuchar receives award for Alzheimer’s work

Sen. Amy Klobuchar accepts 2023 Alzheimer's Impact Movement Humanitarian of the Year Award
Sen. Amy Klobuchar accepts 2023 Alzheimer's Impact Movement Humanitarian of the Year Award(Klobuchar Press Office)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Senator Amy Klobuchar is being honored for her efforts to end Alzheimer’s.

Klobuchar received the 2023 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The award is given to one Republican and one Democrat each year for their policy contributions to help end Alzheimer’s.

Maine Senator Susan Collins is this year’s other recipient.

In May 2021, the two senators introduced the bipartisan “Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act” to provide grants to expand training and support services that improve caregiver health, as well as delay long-term care facility admissions by helping individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementias continue living in their homes.

Currently, over 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including almost 100,000 Minnesotans.

Upon receiving the award, the Minnesota Democrat talked about how the disease hits close to home.

“Alzheimer’s is personal to me, like it is for so many families. My dad was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and we lost him in 2021, but he was able to be surrounded by his loved ones in the final chapter of his life in memory care,” said Klobuchar. “His zest for life and his resilience were a source of strength for me. They gave me an example of how to overcome obstacles, and also deepened my commitment to pushing for better treatments for Alzheimer’s, more support for caretakers, and of course, to finding a cure. I will continue fighting for the millions of Americans who are navigating this disease and their loved ones.”

Senator Klobuchar and Senator Collins have worked together to expand access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments and support caretakers.

