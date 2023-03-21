MnDOT to host public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange Project

Interchange Project
Interchange Project(northern news now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT will be holding a public meeting for the Twin Port Interchange Project.

There will be virtual and in-person meetings available on Monday, March 27.

The virtual meeting will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A video recording will be available online to be viewed when convenient.

Click here to join the meeting or call (855) 282-6330 and enter access code: 2495 700 7350.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Lincoln Park Community Center at 2014 W. 3rd Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MnDOT states if you need ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for the event, please email your request to Janet Miller or call 651-366-4720.

