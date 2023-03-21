Janet Kennedy will seek re-election to Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Janet Kennedy is seeking re-election to Duluth’s City Council.

On Tuesday, Kennedy announced she will be running for re-election for the Council’s Fifth District, which represents the Denfeld, Smithville, Fond du Lac, and other western neighborhoods.

“I am proud to serve the Fifth District,” said Kennedy. “I am pleased to work with and have the support for re-election from many community members and neighbors that share my vision of growing Western Duluth.”

Kennedy is currently in her first term on the Duluth City Council and she currently serves as Council President.

She states she will continue to provide consistent leadership, ensure stability, and hold the city administration accountable to the citizens of Duluth in her second term.

“We have so many great assets and amenities in Western Duluth,” Kennedy continued, “such as the GND Rec Skate Park, the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad, and the Spirit Valley Building for Youth and Community Wellness project proposal. For the last four years, we have shown that Western Duluth is open for business and ready to help increase the tax base.”

In her reelection campaign, Kennedy says she will continue her work in decreasing the tax burden on the taxpayers, building healthy communities with good safety nets, and attracting new development to Western Duluth that fit within the needs of the neighbors and residents.

“I am most proud of the new businesses and development we are attracting to Western Duluth, as well as the time sitting down and listening to what the residents and businesses need and want, rather than take a top-down approach,” said Janet Kennedy. “Input from the people who are most impacted is important to me, they need to know someone is looking out for them.”

Kennedy is a mother of two and a grandmother of nine.

In addition to being a lifelong Duluthian, she worked in the physical therapy field for 25 years and is a business owner.

If re-elected, Kennedy would be the most senior member of the Duluth City Council.

So far, Ginka Tarnowski has also shared her plans to run for the Fifth District seat.

