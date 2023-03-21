HISTORY: UMD Women’s Basketball advances to first ever Final Four

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in program history the UMD Women’s Basketball team played and won their Elite Eight matchup with No. 7 Assumption by a final of 61-41.

After a bit of a slow start offensively and WBCA National Player of the Year, Brooke Olson getting in early foul trouble, the Bulldogs relied on their defense and held the Jaguars to just 14 points in the first half.

“We did a really great job of just trusting in our defense, we knew the shots were going to fall at some point, getting stops, getting boards,” said Olson

“We knew they liked a slower game and so they do a lot of ball screens and I thought we did a really good job on that, getting in and out really quick, also our transition defense was really really great tonight, not allowing one three-point shot and one three-point make is really impressive. I’m really proud of how we came out and played defensively,” she added.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 15 points in just 17 minutes, while Junior Ella Gilbertson added 13.

No. 2 Bulldogs continue their history-setting season with their first Final Four appearance on Wednesday against No. 6 Catawba.

