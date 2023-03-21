Gordy’s Hi-Hat gearing up for season opener Wednesday

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gordy’s Hi-Hat is opening for its 63rd season of serving burgers, onion rings and shakes to Northlanders in Cloquet.

The old-fashioned restaurant makes almost everything by scratch, requiring a big, dedicated crew to get it all done.

“We’ve got about 45 [people],” Dan Lundquist, owner of Gordy’s Hi-Hat, said. “But very seasoned staff. Our cooks have been here for many years and so dedicated, so we really appreciate them.”

The team of Gordy’s staff prepares for the season opener about two days in advance.

“We’ve got Monday and Tuesday of prep work, Wednesday morning of prep work, which is everything from cutting onions, to pattying meat to slicing tomatoes,” Lundquist said.

All of that fresh food is what sets the restaurant apart from most, according to Lundquist.

“Most of what we do is fresh, so can’t be done too soon,” he said. “So we’ve been doing that in the last few days.”

All of that preparation marks the start of spring for many in the Northland.

“Sixty-three years of opening typically around the first day of spring,” Lundquist said. “It gives everybody a little bit of a ray of hope that the snow is going to go away and there’s some optimism that summer is coming.”

Their service began back in 1960, when Gordy and Marilyn Lundquist opened the restaurant after opening another restaurant in Duluth.

“My mom Marilyn is still alive and doing great,” Lundquist said.

Gordy, whom the restaurant is named after, died in 2021, but the restaurant is still run by the family.

“It’s just great to work with family, but we’ve also got a great crew that you would call family because they’ve been here so many years too,” Lundquist said.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat opens Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

The first 50 people inside get a free Gordy’s t-shirt.

For more information about the restaurant, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.