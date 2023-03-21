First Alert: Quick moving snow storm still on track for Northland

MN WX (KBJR WX)

TODAY: Winds become gusty out of the east at 10-20 MPH by the afternoon hours while clouds continue to increase. A chance for snow arrives by the mid-afternoon hours, especially for the North Shore just north of the Twin Ports. The main round of snow arrives late this evening and lasts through Wednesday morning.

OVERNIGHT TONIGHT: Light to moderate snow should arrive in the Twin Ports sometime after 5pm with heavy snow possible early Wednesday morning. Rain will mix with snow at first for southern portions of the region in MN and NW WI, but colder air will bring mainly snow by early Wednesday. Most areas in northern MN will see 3-7″ of new snow by noon on Wednesday with 6-12″ possible along the North Shore, mainly in the higher terrain. NW WI should generally expect 1-3″ of new snow accumulation. Roads will be slick overnight into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for snow continues for the morning hours, possibly mixing with a little rain at times. Winds begin to calm down and switch direction late in the morning hours with our chance for snow going down by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens with decreasing clouds.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies move in with highs in the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and single digits with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

