First Alert: Quick moving snow storm still on track for Northland

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

TODAY: Winds become gusty out of the east at 10-20 MPH by the afternoon hours while clouds continue to increase. A chance for snow arrives by the mid-afternoon hours, especially for the North Shore just north of the Twin Ports. The main round of snow arrives late this evening and lasts through Wednesday morning.

OVERNIGHT TONIGHT: Light to moderate snow should arrive in the Twin Ports sometime after 5pm with heavy snow possible early Wednesday morning. Rain will mix with snow at first for southern portions of the region in MN and NW WI, but colder air will bring mainly snow by early Wednesday. Most areas in northern MN will see 3-7″ of new snow by noon on Wednesday with 6-12″ possible along the North Shore, mainly in the higher terrain. NW WI should generally expect 1-3″ of new snow accumulation. Roads will be slick overnight into Wednesday morning.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: A chance for snow continues for the morning hours, possibly mixing with a little rain at times. Winds begin to calm down and switch direction late in the morning hours with our chance for snow going down by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens with decreasing clouds.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies move in with highs in the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and single digits with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

More snow!
MARCH 20, PM WEATHER
The North Shore may get a foot of snow from our latest system.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch will cover parts of the Northland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
THUMB
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 03/20/23
MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM