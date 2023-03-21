First Alert: quick hitting blast of snow will slick up Wednesday morning’s commute

By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Snow begins around 5 pm lightly and picks up near midnight
Snow begins around 5 pm lightly and picks up near midnight(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Winds turn out of the west and northwest on Wednesday between 10-15mph. Expect a chance of some wintry mix showers in the early morning, then some clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

Snow starts the morning but sun could break out in the afternoon.
Snow starts the morning but sun could break out in the afternoon.(KBJR)

THURSDAY: High pressure will move in on Thursday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 4-8mph.

High air pressure takes over again for a spell pn Thursday to calm down conditions.
High air pressure takes over again for a spell pn Thursday to calm down conditions.(KBJR)

FRIDAY: For Friday we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be light out of the south.

The week ahead starts snowy and finishes drier.
The week ahead starts snowy and finishes drier.(KBJR)

