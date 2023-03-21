First Alert: quick hitting blast of snow will slick up Wednesday morning’s commute
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Winds turn out of the west and northwest on Wednesday between 10-15mph. Expect a chance of some wintry mix showers in the early morning, then some clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s.
THURSDAY: High pressure will move in on Thursday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 4-8mph.
FRIDAY: For Friday we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be light out of the south.
