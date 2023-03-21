Film Review: Inside the Bulldogs miraculous comeback in the Central Region Championship

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the Bulldogs 20-point comeback in the Sweet 16, Mandy Pearson gave us an inside look on what went into the Bulldogs capturing their first ever Regional Title.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Latest News

UMD BB
HISTORY: UMD Women’s Basketball advances to first ever Final Four
UMD Women's Basketball
Bulldogs’ Brooke Olson named 2023 NCAA WBCA Division II Player of the Year
UMD Women's Basketball
UMD women’s basketball takes their dancing shoes to St. Joseph, MO for the Elite 8
Bulldog's Men's Basketball Coach Justin Weick
Bulldogs leaning on depth and defense in ‘Big Dance’ as they travel to Elite 8