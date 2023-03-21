City by City: Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Cloquet

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College recently received a new mobile welding lab.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Rice Lake, MN- Northwood Technical College has unveiled a new educational tool. The school recently got a mobile welding lab as part of a $10 million grant from the Wisconsin Development Corporation and Department of Workforce Development. They hope to train individuals looking to learn a new skill or help employees in the manufacturing sector. The first training session will be held in mid-April.

Wisconsin- The DNR is hosting its 12th annual “Air, Air, Everywhere” poetry contest. The contest is open to 3rd through 5th graders and aims to bring awareness to Clean Air Month in May. The three winning poets will have their work shared on the DNR’s website and social media pages. Poems and riddles are accepted but must be less than 200 words. Additionally, a student’s work must be original. The deadline to submit is May 5.

Cloquet, MN- The Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting Woodlands Art Expo from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26. The event includes demonstrations, workshops, seminars and games. The demonstrations will include various art types such as quill working, beading, painting, doll making and more. There will also be workshops on business planning and marketing for artists. The Woodlands Art Expo is free and open to the community, but registration is preferred.

