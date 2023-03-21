Badgers women’s hockey celebrates National Championship win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After winning the National Championship over Ohio State, the Wisconsin Badgers celebrated during their return to Madison.

The Badgers made it back to Madison early Monday morning with their seventh National Championship trophy in hand and were welcomed back with an escort of fire trucks and police cars. The team made its way back to campus after they reached East Washington Avenue.

The UW Madison Marching Band and Bucky Badger were at LaBahn Arena in full party mode to celebrate. UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh spoke at the event, with the biggest ovations saved for Head Coach Mark Johnson and the Badgers themselves.

“It was so cool I mean it was a little emotional at the end,” said Badgers Senior Forward and Captain Britta Curl. “A bunch of the seniors, we were hugging each other and I mean it’s not my last one but it’s their last time being out there probably so we’re really grateful to have the fans and the support we get here and really special to celebrate with them.”

An amazing turnout to celebrate the @BadgerWHockey CHAMPIONS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j3iRLpGyCg — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) March 20, 2023

Mark Johnson said he and his wife drove home together from Duluth and must have said 50 times to each other that they couldn’t believe what had happened.

Wisconsin beat top-ranked Ohio State 1-0 to clinch their third national title in four seasons, and seventh in program history. Wisconsin now holds the most national titles (7) in all of NCAA women’s ice hockey. UW was previously tied with Minnesota with six titles.

Five Badgers, including Jesse Compher, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Cami Kronish and Kirsten Simms were named to the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament team.

It marked the first time a team has been shutout in a national championship game since the Badgers shutout Minnesota 2-0 in the 2019 NCAA Championship in Hamden, Connecticut.

Wisconsin finishes the season with a 29-10-2 overall record.

