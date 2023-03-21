2 dead in Cass County house fire

Responders found the home engulfed in flames
Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people died in a Cass County house fire Tuesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:09 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting the house fire on 40th Ave. SW (County Road 26) in Walden Township, rural Pine River.

Deputies and responders arrived and found the home engulfed in flames, resulting in a total loss.

The occupants of the home, an adult man and female, were unaccounted for.

A search of the residence was then conducted and remains were located.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting in the investigation of the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

