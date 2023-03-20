Train apparently derails in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The community is waiting to learn more about an incident in West Duluth Sunday afternoon.

A Northern News Now photographer captured video near the scene in West Duluth by the Lake Superior Zoo.

A BNSF train appears to be involved.

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.

We reached out to the company but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.