STATE CHAMPIONS: Hibbing Peewees, Bantams win state

Both teams were in the championship games last year
Hibbing Bantam and Peewee sendoff
Hibbing Bantam and Peewee sendoff(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Not one, but two Hibbing youth hockey teams came home state champions.

The Hibbing Peewee A’s played in their third straight state tournament in New Ulm, MN.

They won 8-7 against Roseville and 8-3 against Delano leading up to the championship.

Beating Warroad, the number one ranked team in the state, 8-2 solidified the state title for the Peewees.

Hibbing Peewee A's 2023 State Champions
Hibbing Peewee A's 2023 State Champions(Northern News Now)

Further north, the Bantam A team played in their second consecutive state tournament in Prior Lake, MN.

During the tournament, the team won 6-1 against Chaska-Chanhassen and 3-1 against Monticello.

The Bantams beat Delano 8-1 to win their state championship game.

Hibbing Bantam A's 2023 State Champions
Hibbing Bantam A's 2023 State Champions(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wears "It Takes All Of Us" and "We Salute Our...
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen
MIB Basketball
Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls’ Basketball Team wins MSHSL Class A State Championship
Cherry Basketball
Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship
UMD Women's Basketball
Bulldogs’ Brooke Olson named 2023 NCAA WBCA Division II Player of the Year