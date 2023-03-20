STATE CHAMPIONS: Hibbing Peewees, Bantams win state

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Not one, but two Hibbing youth hockey teams came home state champions.

The Hibbing Peewee A’s played in their third straight state tournament in New Ulm, MN.

They won 8-7 against Roseville and 8-3 against Delano leading up to the championship.

Beating Warroad, the number one ranked team in the state, 8-2 solidified the state title for the Peewees.

Hibbing Peewee A's 2023 State Champions (Northern News Now)

Further north, the Bantam A team played in their second consecutive state tournament in Prior Lake, MN.

During the tournament, the team won 6-1 against Chaska-Chanhassen and 3-1 against Monticello.

The Bantams beat Delano 8-1 to win their state championship game.

Hibbing Bantam A's 2023 State Champions (Northern News Now)

