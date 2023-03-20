Sections of I-35 to close Friday for Twin Ports Interchange Project
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Motorists traveling on I-35 will see road closures starting Friday.
Due to the construction of the Twin Ports Interchange Project, a few sections of I-35 will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March, 26.
According to MnDOT, these closures are needed as crews erect bridge girders over I-35 as part of the project.
The following areas will be affected:
- Southbound I-35 will be routed into a single lane onto Lower Michigan Street between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West.
- Northbound I-35 will close completely between 40th Avenue West and Garfield Avenue. All northbound traffic will be routed off I-35 at 40th Avenue West. The signed detour will follow Highway 2 (Bong Bridge) to Superior, Wisconsin then onto Highway 535 (Blatnik Bridge) and back into Duluth.
For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange Project, click here.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.