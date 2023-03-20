Sections of I-35 to close Friday for Twin Ports Interchange Project

Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Motorists traveling on I-35 will see road closures starting Friday.

Due to the construction of the Twin Ports Interchange Project, a few sections of I-35 will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March, 26.

According to MnDOT, these closures are needed as crews erect bridge girders over I-35 as part of the project.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Southbound I-35 will be routed into a single lane onto Lower Michigan Street between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West.
I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project southbound closures
I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project southbound closures(Northern News Now)
  • Northbound I-35 will close completely between 40th Avenue West and Garfield Avenue. All northbound traffic will be routed off I-35 at 40th Avenue West. The signed detour will follow Highway 2 (Bong Bridge) to Superior, Wisconsin then onto Highway 535 (Blatnik Bridge) and back into Duluth.
I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project northbound closures
I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project northbound closures(Northern News Now)

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange Project, click here.

