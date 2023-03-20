Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wears "It Takes All Of Us" and "We Salute Our...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wears "It Takes All Of Us" and "We Salute Our Military" stickers on the back of his helmet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers added yet another experienced veteran to their offense on Sunday night, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Minnesota Vikings.

The 32-year-old Thielen was released earlier this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings, where he caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns while paired with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Thielen received a three-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the contract have not been released.

The Panthers were in need of adding experience in the wide receiver room after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of a deal that also included giving up two first-round picks and two second-round picks to move up to the No. 1 overall spot in the NFL draft.

Thielen, who has been selected to two Pro Bowls, immediately becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Panthers roster.

Last week the Panthers also agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton, giving the offense experience at the skill positions.

The Panthers are expected to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday

Latest News

MIB Basketball
Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls’ Basketball Team wins MSHSL Class A State Championship
Cherry Basketball
Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship
UMD Women's Basketball
Bulldogs’ Brooke Olson named 2023 NCAA WBCA Division II Player of the Year
MIB Rangers basketball
Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers headed to state championship game