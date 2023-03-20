Packers re-sign defensive backs Rudy Ford, Corey Ballentine

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine
(WBAY)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Both signings were announced Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Ford joined the Packers just before the start of the 2022 season and made a career-high six starts while playing all 17 games. He had 40 tackles and a career-high three interceptions along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ford also had four special teams tackles.

The 28-year-old Ford previously played for Arizona (2017-18), Philadelphia (2019-20) and Jacksonville (2021).

Ballentine joined the Packers practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in November. He played eight games for the Packers and had one tackle on defense and four more on special teams.

Ballentine, who turns 27 on April 13, also has played for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020) and Detroit (2021).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Latest News

Detroit Lions
Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg...
Raptors take on the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory
Police: Man shoots 2 women in parking lot, kills himself