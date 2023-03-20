Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record

DULUTH, MN. -- Duluthians have always been known for making the most of winter, and on Sunday, hundreds of them took it to an even bigger level.

Along Lake Superior, behind the Endion Station Inn, a common phrase was said: “Only in Duluth.”

“The game plan here is to bring people together in the form of community, sweat a little bit, drink a little bit, have a little bit of fun, play some games,” said Rod Raymond, the event organizer.

Hundreds of Duluthians slapped on their swimsuits for the first ever “Great Duluth Sweat Together.”

20 saunas lined the windy lakeside in order to do one thing, set a world record.

“The challenge goes out to our friends in Helsinki, Finland,” said Raymond. “In Helsinki, they have the most saunas per-capita in that city, but we are going for the greatest number of people to take a sauna in one day, in a city.”

The long winter has brought on plenty of challenges for those in the Northland.

“It gets tiresome, it gets exhausting, so we need to find heat to make sure we feel better every day, a sauna does that for you,” said Beau Petersen, the owner of Wisconsin Sauna. “You go into a sauna at six o’clock, you come alive, you feel better, you sleep better, and the health is good.”

Organizers also used this rare opportunity to raise money for Life House Duluth. All proceeds made at this event went to supporting youth and young families experiencing homelessness in the area.

“It’s really great that there is everyone here helping out, and supporting children that need a home,” said Norah Pierson, a Duluth resident who joined in the event.

Attendees said it was a great way to enjoy an unusually sunny winter day.

“It has been a long winter and what better way to embrace it than warming up,” said Raymond.

There is currently no record of most people in one city to sauna in one day.

Even if you couldn’t make it to this event, you still have a chance to help Duluth attempt to set this world record.

If you take a sauna by midnight on Sunday, you can still add your name to the world record list.

