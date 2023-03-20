Northern Wisconsin churches raise $200K for Ukraine

Superior, WI. (Northern News Now) - A collection of parishes across northern Wisconsin are raising money for a good cause.

In March 2022, the Diocese of Superior kicked off a special collection to provide humanitarian aid for the war in Ukraine.

A total of 103 parishes in Wisconsin have now raised almost $200,000 for relief efforts.

The funds are allocated by Catholic Relief Services to churches in central and eastern Europe.

Most of the funding is for projects in Ukraine aimed at helping displaced refugees.

The funds also are for humanitarian relief such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical supplies.

The churches are continuing to collect donations.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.