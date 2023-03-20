Northern Wisconsin churches raise $200K for Ukraine

Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Superior, WI. (Northern News Now) - A collection of parishes across northern Wisconsin are raising money for a good cause.

In March 2022, the Diocese of Superior kicked off a special collection to provide humanitarian aid for the war in Ukraine.

A total of 103 parishes in Wisconsin have now raised almost $200,000 for relief efforts.

The funds are allocated by Catholic Relief Services to churches in central and eastern Europe.

Most of the funding is for projects in Ukraine aimed at helping displaced refugees.

The funds also are for humanitarian relief such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical supplies.

The churches are continuing to collect donations.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Latest News

For Art in the Alley owner Tami LaPole Edmunds, closure as a result of last week’s roof...
Miller Hill Mall business owner reflects on impacts of roof collapse
Family Freedom Center Neighborhood Youth Services
Duluth’s Family Freedom Center gets $100K grant
St. Paul, MN
Minnesota House passes “Reproductive Freedom Defense Act”
Deadline to remove ice houses from Northern Minnesota lakes arrives