Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore

The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore.

The Lions announced the moves on Monday, following up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

Detroit drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in 2016 and he started 58 games over four seasons. He signed with Denver as a free agent in 2020 and started 33 games with the Broncos.

Badgley made 20 of 24 field goals in 12 games for the Lions last season, providing desperately needed stability at the position. Moore has played in 56 games, including one start, in Detroit since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday

Latest News

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg...
Raptors take on the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory
Police: Man shoots 2 women in parking lot, kills himself
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport