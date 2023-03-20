Hoops Brewing partners with Mentor North for comedy fundraising drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hoops Brewing kicked off a fundraising campaign this Monday, March 20 to support a local youth mentorship program.

“Goofing Off for a Good Cause” benefits Mentor North, a non-profit that provides 7 to 14-year-olds with one-on-one mentoring based on their interests and goals.

They currently have 68 volunteers.

But with 38 kids on the program’s waitlist, Mentor North needs more help.

The money Hoops raises over the next month will help fill that gap.

”We’ve got kiddos who have been waiting more than we want them to, so really, we want to get mentors enrolled and get these youth matched,” said Samatha Smingler, Communications Coordinator with Mentor North.

Hoops is encouraging customers to donate to the organization over this month-long fundraising effort.

QR codes to donate to Mentor North are located throughout Hoop’s Beer Hall.

It will wrap up with a comedy night at Hoops, which will be held on April 21 from 7-10 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Mentor North.

For information on how to donate, or how to become a mentor, you can visit Mentor North’s website.

