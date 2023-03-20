First Alert: Winter Storm Watch will cover parts of the Northland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies to start, but becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the teens and some single digits with east winds 5-10mph.

Clouds slowly build overnight in advance of a low pressure system. (KBJR)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see breezy east winds. This will bring a chance of lake effect snow along the North Shore and possibly for Duluth as well. Accumulations will be around an inch or two through the day. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with winds gusting to 40mph. After 4pm there will be snow showers moving north into our region. The snow will become heavy overnight, after 8pm in the Ports. New accumulations will be between 3-7″ overnight for the Ports, and 6-12″ for the North Shore. Lesser amounts for Wisconsin.

clouds build in before snow begins (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning there will be a slight chance of some lingering light snow showers. Roads will likely be slippery, so plan on that for the morning commute. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with decreasing clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW 10-15mph.

A fast moving low will bring light snow to Wisconsin and Michigan, moderate snow to most of Minnesota and heavy snow up the North Shore Tuesday and early Wednesday. (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with east winds.

Fast moving snow starts the week but gentler conditions will end it. (KBJR)

