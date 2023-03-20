First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

TODAY: Some sunshine continues for the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up out of the ENE at 5-10 MPH, so there will be a slight chance for very light snow near Lake Superior. Clouds continue to increase overnight with a slight chance for light snow and lows in the single digits to teens above zero.

TUESDAY: Skies will be overcast with breezy winds out of the east at 10-20 MPH, gusting higher at times. A chance for snow moves in by the afternoon with snow becoming likely overnight. Some rain may mix with snow at first in NW WI. The heaviest snowfall will be along the shoreline of Lake and southern Cook County in MN. Widespread 3-7″ will be likely for the Twin Ports, northern MN, and Douglas and Bayfield County in NW WI. 5-9″+ will likely fall along the higher elevation of the shoreline of Lake and Cook County.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: The morning commute will be slick, especially in the northern half of our region, so drive with care! A chance for lingering snow showers continues through the mid-morning hours. Otherwise, clouds slowly decrease into the afternoon with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday
NCAA Frozen Four fans celebrate at Grandma's
Frozen Four brings needed attention to Duluth businesses
Cherry Basketball
Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship
Collapsed pole barn
Car break down might have saved family

Latest News

3-6" of snow mixed with a touch of rain could run Tuesday to Thursday
Sunday night could be a little cool, clouds increase Monday, rain/snow mix likely Tuesday night
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday
More snow for some
MARCH 17, PM WEATHER
MN WX
Lingering snow along the South Shore, sunshine later this weekend