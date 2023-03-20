First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM

MN WX (KBJR WX)

TODAY: Some sunshine continues for the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up out of the ENE at 5-10 MPH, so there will be a slight chance for very light snow near Lake Superior. Clouds continue to increase overnight with a slight chance for light snow and lows in the single digits to teens above zero.

TUESDAY: Skies will be overcast with breezy winds out of the east at 10-20 MPH, gusting higher at times. A chance for snow moves in by the afternoon with snow becoming likely overnight. Some rain may mix with snow at first in NW WI. The heaviest snowfall will be along the shoreline of Lake and southern Cook County in MN. Widespread 3-7″ will be likely for the Twin Ports, northern MN, and Douglas and Bayfield County in NW WI. 5-9″+ will likely fall along the higher elevation of the shoreline of Lake and Cook County.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: The morning commute will be slick, especially in the northern half of our region, so drive with care! A chance for lingering snow showers continues through the mid-morning hours. Otherwise, clouds slowly decrease into the afternoon with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.