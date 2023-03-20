DPD asking for public help to find missing Duluth man

Joshua Parker
Joshua Parker(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Duluth man.

According to the DPD, on Sunday, March 19 got a report saying 35-year-old Duluth resident Joshua Parker was last seen on Thursday, March 16.

He is described as being a white male, six feet tall, and 210 pounds.

Parker also has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

It’s stated he was last seen leaving the Keyboard Lounge in Proctor wearing a ‘nWo’ t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black jacket.

He may have also had heavier clothing on, which was described as a Minnesota Wild sweatshirt.

Parker was entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, please call 911 and reference ICR# 23037638.

