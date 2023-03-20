Demi Moore shares uplifting birthday celebration video of Bruce Willis after dementia diagnosis

FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.
FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.(Source: CNN/file)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday surrounded by family.

His wife, Emma Heming, marked the day by posting a message on social media explaining how difficult it is to care for someone living with frontotemporal dementia.

The disorder affects a person’s personality, behavior and language.

Heming was emotional as she explained she has sadness and grief as she watches her husband deal with his illness.

She plans to continue documenting her journey as Willis’ caregiver for the many fans who love him.

Demi Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband on social media.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore said in a Tweet with a video showing family singing “Happy Birthday” to the retired actor. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Moore and Willis share three children together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright talks to his attorney Joseph Kimok during day six of jury...
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
Sections of I-35 to close Friday for Twin Ports Interchange Project
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wears "It Takes All Of Us" and "We Salute Our...
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy