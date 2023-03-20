Deadline to remove ice houses from Northern Minnesota lakes arrives

(WWNY)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Anglers in the upper third of Minnesota have until the end of the day Monday to remove their ice houses.

If those permanent shelters aren’t removed by 11:59 p.m. on March 20, owners will be cited and structures could be confiscated and removed or even destroyed by a conservation officer.

After the deadline, shelters may be on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied.

They may not be left or stored at public accesses.

The northern and southern parts of the state are split by a line that runs west-east along U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Ice houses in the southern 2/3 of the state had to be removed by March 6.

The removal deadline for Minnesota/Canada border waters is March 31.

As anglers venture out, they should keep in mind that ice conditions may vary widely and that ice is never 100% safe.

More information about ice fishing shelter deadlines is available at the MN DNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Latest News

Family Freedom Center Neighborhood Youth Services
Duluth’s Family Freedom Center gets $100K grant
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
Police officer shows Duluth girl her uniform
Women in Law Enforcement Open House inspires young Duluth women
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Voyageurs National Park, Bayfield County, Wisconsin