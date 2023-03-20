Ashlie Castaldo announces run for Duluth City Council seat

Ashlie Castaldo
Ashlie Castaldo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another candidate is throwing her hat in the ring for Duluth’s City Council.

Ashlie Castaldo is formally entering the City Council race for an At-Large seat.

Spokespeople say she had been a dedicated activist, working tirelessly to give a voice to hard-working Duluthians that previously had none.

Castaldo’s campaign focuses on:

  • Creating a strong workforce.
  • Civic engagement and accountability.
  • Community initiatives that empower Duluthians.
  • Environmental and resource conservation.

If elected, Castaldo says will be the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Council and the first autistic woman in the country to serve on a City Council.

Castaldo will be making an official announcement of her candidacy on Friday, March 24 at 12 p.m.

The announcement will take place at Cascade Park, North 1st Ave. West.

