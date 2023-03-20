6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is starting to slowly reopen after its roof collapsed Tuesday.

Officials for the Miller Hill Mall emailed their tenants a timeline for reopening their stores over the weekend.

The mall will be reopening leased premises to tenants in phases.

It was stated when a zone is ready for tenants to return, they will receive additional information from mall management.

Miller Hill Mall reopening zones 3/19/2023 (Northern News Now)

At this time the estimated schedule is:

Blue : Tenants in the blue zone were able to return to their premises on March 19

Green : Tenants in the green zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Thursday, March 23

Brown : Tenants in the brown zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Wednesday, March 22

Dick’s Sporting Goods : Thursday, March 23 through Friday, March

Orange : Tenants in the orange zone are expected to receive notification between Thursday, March 23 , and Friday, March 24

Yellow : Tenants in the yellow zone are expected to receive notification between Sunday, March 26 , and Monday, March 27

Red: Each tenant in the red zone will be contacted by mall management to discuss the re-opening schedule

Northern News Now will hear from business owners operating inside the mall tonight at 4, 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.