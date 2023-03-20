6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is starting to slowly reopen after its roof collapsed Tuesday.

Officials for the Miller Hill Mall emailed their tenants a timeline for reopening their stores over the weekend.

The mall will be reopening leased premises to tenants in phases.

It was stated when a zone is ready for tenants to return, they will receive additional information from mall management.

Miller Hill Mall reopening zones 3/19/2023
Miller Hill Mall reopening zones 3/19/2023(Northern News Now)

At this time the estimated schedule is:

  • Blue: Tenants in the blue zone were able to return to their premises on March 19
  • Green: Tenants in the green zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Thursday, March 23
  • Brown: Tenants in the brown zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Wednesday, March 22
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thursday, March 23 through Friday, March
  • Orange: Tenants in the orange zone are expected to receive notification between Thursday, March 23 , and Friday, March 24
  • Yellow: Tenants in the yellow zone are expected to receive notification between Sunday, March 26 , and Monday, March 27
  • Red: Each tenant in the red zone will be contacted by mall management to discuss the re-opening schedule

Northern News Now will hear from business owners operating inside the mall tonight at 4, 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m.

