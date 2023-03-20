6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is starting to slowly reopen after its roof collapsed Tuesday.
Officials for the Miller Hill Mall emailed their tenants a timeline for reopening their stores over the weekend.
The mall will be reopening leased premises to tenants in phases.
It was stated when a zone is ready for tenants to return, they will receive additional information from mall management.
At this time the estimated schedule is:
- Blue: Tenants in the blue zone were able to return to their premises on March 19
- Green: Tenants in the green zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Thursday, March 23
- Brown: Tenants in the brown zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21 , and Wednesday, March 22
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thursday, March 23 through Friday, March
- Orange: Tenants in the orange zone are expected to receive notification between Thursday, March 23 , and Friday, March 24
- Yellow: Tenants in the yellow zone are expected to receive notification between Sunday, March 26 , and Monday, March 27
- Red: Each tenant in the red zone will be contacted by mall management to discuss the re-opening schedule
