Sunny Sunday to give way to cloudier Monday with precip possibly popping up Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: High pressure made for fair weather on Sunday but conditions will become a little more foul beginning on Monday. A low from the upper plains will start to cloud the sky on Monday. The low will bring a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Another 3-6″ of accumulation may be there for us to shovel yet again. By Friday, a sunny weekend will set up as a new high stakes claim to our territory.

Higher pressure will fade and allow a low to bring more snow by Tuesday night. (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The high pressure cell will give us a partly cloudy sky. It will become cool again but at least Monday morning will be a little warmer than Sunday morning was. So, the morning lows should run 10-15 above zero. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds will increase as the day goes on. It should start partly cloudy in the morning, become partly sunny in the afternoon and go towards overcast in the evening. The afternoon high will be near 28. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The day should be mostly cloudy to overcast. In the evening, there’s a 30% chance for a rain and snow mix to start. The morning low will be 15. The high will hit 30. The wind will be E 15-30 mph.

3-6" of snow mixed with a touch of rain could run Tuesday to Thursday (KBJR)

COMING UP: The rain and snow mix from Tuesday night to Thursday morning could drop 3-6″ of accumulation on our terrain. Then, higher pressure returns to deliver more sunshine with temperatures near normal for next weekend.

Another 3-6" of snow may fall Tuesday night to Thursday morning (KBJR)

