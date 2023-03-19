Sunny Sunday to give way to cloudier Monday with precip possibly popping up Tuesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: High pressure made for fair weather on Sunday but conditions will become a little more foul beginning on Monday. A low from the upper plains will start to cloud the sky on Monday. The low will bring a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Another 3-6″ of accumulation may be there for us to shovel yet again. By Friday, a sunny weekend will set up as a new high stakes claim to our territory.

Higher pressure will fade and allow a low to bring more snow by Tuesday night.
Higher pressure will fade and allow a low to bring more snow by Tuesday night.(KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The high pressure cell will give us a partly cloudy sky. It will become cool again but at least Monday morning will be a little warmer than Sunday morning was. So, the morning lows should run 10-15 above zero. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds will increase as the day goes on. It should start partly cloudy in the morning, become partly sunny in the afternoon and go towards overcast in the evening. The afternoon high will be near 28. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

TUESDAY: The day should be mostly cloudy to overcast. In the evening, there’s a 30% chance for a rain and snow mix to start. The morning low will be 15. The high will hit 30. The wind will be E 15-30 mph.

3-6" of snow mixed with a touch of rain could run Tuesday to Thursday
3-6" of snow mixed with a touch of rain could run Tuesday to Thursday(KBJR)

COMING UP: The rain and snow mix from Tuesday night to Thursday morning could drop 3-6″ of accumulation on our terrain. Then, higher pressure returns to deliver more sunshine with temperatures near normal for next weekend.

Another 3-6" of snow may fall Tuesday night to Thursday morning
Another 3-6" of snow may fall Tuesday night to Thursday morning(KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday
NCAA Frozen Four fans celebrate at Grandma's
Frozen Four brings needed attention to Duluth businesses
Cherry Basketball
Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship
Collapsed pole barn
Car break down might have saved family

Latest News

Northern News Now Sunday video forecast March, 19th with Dave Anderson
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday
Grandma's Holds 10th running of Saint Fennessy 4k Saturday
Grandma’s holds 10th running of Saint Fennessy 4k Saturday
Women in Law Enforcement Open House inspires young Duluth women
Women in Law Enforcement Open House inspires young Duluth women