Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Calmer conditions will prevail because our last low is leaving
Sunday sunshine on tap, mixed precip could return on Tuesday
NCAA Frozen Four fans celebrate at Grandma's
Frozen Four brings needed attention to Duluth businesses
Cherry Basketball
Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship
Collapsed pole barn
Car break down might have saved family

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil
3-6" of snow mixed with a touch of rain could run Tuesday to Thursday
Sunny Sunday to give way to cloudier Monday with precip possibly popping up Tuesday
Northern News Now Sunday video forecast March, 19th with Dave Anderson
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche