Grandma’s holds 10th running of Saint Fennessy 4k Saturday

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon hosted its tenth running of the Saint Fennessy 4K Run and Walk Saturday.

This year, the course started and finished at Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown.

Despite the relatively colder weather, they still had a turnout of about 750 participants.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Young Athletes Foundation, which supports youth sports and wellness organizations throughout the region.

Grandma’s Zach Schneider said this race is especially geared toward younger people.

“This is where you set the stage, this is where you build those habits and build that sense of community. So the more and more kids that we can get to an event like this, they come out, they have fun, maybe they make some friends, and they want to come to the next one. You know who knows, maybe that’s the next Granmdas marathon champion of the future,” said Schneider, Grandma’s Marketing and P.R. Director.

Schneider said the event featured several fundraising races.

Grandma’s uses the money for grants, scholarships, and even a program that gives running shoes to high school athletes around the region.

