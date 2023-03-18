Winter weather alerts will linger for South Shore until Saturday afternoon, calmer weather to follow

WEATHER STORY: Our latest low did less than expected for many towns but still packed a punch on the South Shore where up to a foot fell. And, snow is not done there just yet. In fact, we all may get a trace to a few more inches until early afternoon Saturday. So, a Winter Weather Advisory will run until 1 pm for the Wisconsin South Shore. The U.P. will hold onto a Winter Storm Warning until the same time. After that, it will calm down for a few days until the next system arrives later this week.

SATURDAY: Lingering lake effect snow along the South Shore will continue through the early afternoon before winds calm down and switch direction. An additional 2-7″ will be possible this afternoon through Saturday afternoon for the South Shore. The rest of the region will see decreasing clouds with breezy winds and highs in the low to mid 20s.

light snow is still possible Saturday (kbjr)

SUNDAY: High pressure brings more sunshine with highs reaching the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens to 20s with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Highs once again reach the mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the teens.

COMING UP: Saturday afternoon through Tuesday should get some sunshine with temperatures near normal. Another low will cloud us up mid to late week and bring the potential for a rain and snow mix. Models right now don’t indicate much precip but we all know how that plan can turn on a dime. Please stay tuned to Northern News Now as we track that system.

Calm weather kicks in for a few days after our latest low leaves (kbjr)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.