Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls’ Basketball Team wins MSHSL Class A State Championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 1 Rangers faced No. 3 BOLD Warriors in the Class A State Championship game.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY… INTRODUCING YOUR CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONS @MIBBASKETBALL🏆



FINAL: Rangers defeat the Warriors, 52-21! pic.twitter.com/kTXxQNcxSC — Alexis Bass (@lex_basss) March 18, 2023

A 15-point performance from junior guard Jordan Zubich helped MIB to a 52-21 victory over BOLD to become the Class A State champions for the first time in Ranger’s program history.

The Rangers finish the season 30-3.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.