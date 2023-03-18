Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls’ Basketball Team wins MSHSL Class A State Championship
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 1 Rangers faced No. 3 BOLD Warriors in the Class A State Championship game.
A 15-point performance from junior guard Jordan Zubich helped MIB to a 52-21 victory over BOLD to become the Class A State champions for the first time in Ranger’s program history.
The Rangers finish the season 30-3.
