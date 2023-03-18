Michigan police urge public to help solve murders of 3 men

Michigan State Police are appealing to the public to share information and help solve the fatal shootings of three men back in January
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log...
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — The deaths of three men who were missing for days resulted from gang violence, Michigan State Police said Friday, six weeks after their bodies were found in a building near Detroit.

"This homicide was not random and had nothing to (do) with music or a performance," police said on Twitter.

Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were planning to spend time at a Detroit club called Lounge 31. At least two were supposed to rap there, but the Jan. 21 event was canceled.

The men were shot, investigators said.

All three were formerly in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

“There is no one in custody for this homicide. ... This was a gang violence-related incident,” state police said. “There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward.”

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log...
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)(AP)

Most Read

Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
WX GFX
First Alert: Snow continues, heavy along South Shore
Collapsed pole barn
Car break down might have saved family
Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
Police lights
Duluth Police: Edison student brings unloaded handgun to school

Latest News

Police: Man shoots 2 women in parking lot, kills himself
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
Crash fugitive returned to Michigan, held on $1m bail
Man arrested after allegedly bringing gun into library