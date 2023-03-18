Cherry defeats Deer River 85-61 for Tigers’ second straight Section 7A Championship

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Romano Gym was the stage for the Section 7A Title rematch between No. 1 Deer River and No. 2 Cherry on Friday night.

A 24-point performance from Tigers’ Noah Sundquist and 22 points from Isaac Asuma helped Cherry to their second straight Section 7A Championship.

Cherry will start their road to the Class A State Title next week.

