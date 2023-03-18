Bulldogs’ Brooke Olson named 2023 NCAA WBCA Division II Player of the Year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday morning, Brooke Olson added another award to her collection and her biggest one yet.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Olson the 2023 NCAA WBCA Division II Player of the Year. Olson is the first player to win the award in UMD’s program history. This is the fifth honor that the graduate senior has earned just this week.

