Trail by Trail: Voyageurs National Park, Bayfield County, Wisconsin

Trail Report: Voyageurs National Park

Winter Trails Report for 3/15/2023

Approximately 4 inches of new snow fell in the area. The ice roads are now established to their furthest extent for the season. Remember, ice is never 100% safe so pay attention to signage and be aware of your surroundings. As a reminder, please only park in plowed, designated areas, and clean up any pet messes left on the sledding hill.

Trail Report: Bayfield County Forestry and Parks

Report from 3/16/23

TRAIL STATUS: OPEN SNOW BASE: 8-10 INCHESCONDITION: GOOD TO EXCELLENT

GENERAL AREA REPORT:

Another snowstorm Thursday and Friday - get out and ride!

There will be some powerline construction on Trail #13 just outside of Washburn through the end of this week. They are removing mats and poles from the power line and our trail will be diverted slightly around them. The trail will be re-groomed around them and should not pose any issues but riders should be aware there will be equipment in the area.

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR is hosting the annual State Park and Forest Vehicle Admission Sticker contest. All high school-aged students across the state are eligible to submit their work. Designs must be original and should highlight outdoor recreation opportunities in Wisconsin. Entries are due April 30.

