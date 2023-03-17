St. Fennessy 4K will temporarily close Hermantown roads

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hermantown roads will be temporarily impacted due to the St. Fennessy 4K Run/Walk.

Grandma’s Marathon is hosting the tenth St. Fennessy 4K Run/Walk in Hermantown on Saturday.

This year’s race will be a bit different with a newly designed course and changed route.

The race will now start and finish at Skyline Social & Games.

Road closures will begin shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, and it is expected to last until 12 p.m.

The following roadways will be impacted:

Stebner Road will close from West Arrowhead Road to just south of Village Drive at 9:15 a.m. and reopen before noon.

West Arrowhead Road will close from Stebner Road to Lavaque Road at 9:30 a.m. and reopen at 11:30 p.m.

The intersection at Stebner Road and West Arrowhead Road will remain open in two directions; traffic will be allowed to travel north on Stebner and turn east on West Arrowhead Road, and vehicles can travel west on West Arrowhead Road from U.S. Highway 53 and turn south on Stebner Road.

The intersection at Lavaque Road and West Arrowhead Road will remain open in three directions but will close to traffic turning East on West Arrowhead Road.

Residents of Heartwood Lane will be safely guided in and out of their homes if necessary.

Detour and event congestion warning signs will be in place to alert and direct traffic accordingly. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to special signings and follow directions of traffic control volunteers at the racecourse.

