Oshkosh cop shoots, wounds suspect who drove at officers

Authorities say a mid-Wisconsin police officer shot and wounded a suspect early Friday as that person drove a vehicle toward officers
An Oshkosh police officer fired on a charging driver near a parking lot on N. Main St. on March...
An Oshkosh police officer fired on a charging driver near a parking lot on N. Main St. on March 17, 2023
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A mid-Wisconsin police officer shot and wounded a suspect early Friday as that person drove a vehicle toward officers who were conducting an investigation, authorities said.

Oshkosh police officers were responding to a “threats complaint” about 1:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation they had been assigned to earlier in their shift when the suspect was spotted in a nearby vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Oshkosh police said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect drove the vehicle at the police officers, prompting one of them to fire their weapon, wounding the suspect.

Oshkosh police Capt. Rebecca Kaiser said the vehicle got close enough to the officers that they "felt threatened for their life," the Oshkosh Northwestern reported

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No information was immediately released on the suspect’s condition.

No officers were injured.

The state Department of Justice, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

