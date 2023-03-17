Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers headed to state championship game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Rangers girls basketball team is heading to the state championship game.

Mountain Iron-Buhl beat the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in the semi-final game Friday.

Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament Result:



Semifinal

Mountain Iron-Buhl 61, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57



MIB moves on to tomorrow's 12 p.m. Championship game

BBE will play in the 10 a.m. Third Place Game



Complete bracket available here: https://t.co/P7CrQgk06F pic.twitter.com/dCxg2gLRSj — Minnesota State High School League (@MSHSL) March 17, 2023

(1) Rangers 61 (5) Jaguars 57. Final.

The (1) Rangers will play against the (3) BOLD Warriors in the championship game Saturday at 12 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

