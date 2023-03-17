Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers headed to state championship game
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Rangers girls basketball team is heading to the state championship game.
Mountain Iron-Buhl beat the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in the semi-final game Friday.
(1) Rangers 61 (5) Jaguars 57. Final.
The (1) Rangers will play against the (3) BOLD Warriors in the championship game Saturday at 12 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
