‘Motorhead Madness’ custom car show returns to DECC

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northland’s largest indoor custom car show is almost here.

The 2023 Veit Automotive Foundation “Motorhead Madness,” presented by Hunt Electric, will be at the DECC Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Four arenas will be filled with 150 one-of-a-kind customs, trucks, 4x4s, street rods, race cars, cycles, rat rods, and antique autos.

Vendors will also be offering the newest accessories, wearables, memorabilia, and more.

The public will be able to meet the car designers, owners, and car builders while enjoying the creative car club exhibits.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will be donated to Wounded Warriors.

Special Displays and Events:

  • Veit Automotive Foundation YOUNG Backyard Builders Program – both Saturday & Sunday. 18-27-year-olds register in advance here.
  • Hourly door prizes
  • MSRA (Minnesota Street Rod Association) Car of the Year on display
  • Miss Motorhead Contest on Saturday at 4 p.m.
  • Modelmania: Make and Take models (while supply lasts) for kids 12 and under
  • Dragster reaction time simulator
  • Vehicle Wrapping demonstration
  • Vehicle pinstriping
  • Observe RC car races
  • Viet Automotive Museum’s 1933 Willys on display

Judges will vote on the best cars.

The owners have the possibility of winning thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Awards include:

  • Star of the North Award – Best first-time entry
  • Veit Automotive Foundation “Rising Star” Awards – Awarded to exhibitors under the age of 30
  • Magnificent Seven Awards – Presented to seven favorite entries
  • 16 cash awards for “Outstanding” and “Best” entries

“Motorhead Madness” will be at the DECC Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the show will be available at the DECC box office the weekend of the show and are also online now.

Adult tickets are $16 plus fees and children aged six through 12 will gain admission for $6 plus fees.

Kids five and under will get in the show for free.

