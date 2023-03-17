Lingering snow along the South Shore, sunshine later this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Snow will be possible this afternoon and evening before moving out early tomorrow morning for most locations. The best chance for snow will be in the Arrowhead of MN and along the South Shore. Winds will continue to be gusty out of the NNW at 10-20 MPH with lows in the single digits to teens above zero.

SATURDAY: Lingering lake effect snow along the South Shore continues through the early afternoon before winds calm down and switch direction. An additional 2-7″ will be possible this afternoon through Saturday afternoon for the South Shore. The rest of the region will see decreasing clouds with breezy winds and highs in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: High pressure brings more sunshine with highs reaching the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens to 20s with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Highs once again reach the mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the teens.

