Hermantown becomes back-to-back Section 7AAA basketball champs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks faced off with the Denfeld Hunters Thursday night trying to earn their second-straight section title.

The Hawks won 70-59 to become back-to-back Section 7AAA champs punching their ticket to the State Tournament.

“Never in 15-16 years of coaching, never had a group that’s been this close, this tight-knit on and off the court. They share the ball well, and they just play. They fly around, they know where each other’s gonna be. The way they play and the way that they battle with each other. It’s a day-to-day process they are doing it together every single day and it’s been so much fun. They are just an incredible group to be around.” Andy Fenske, hawks head coach.

“It’s been a goal of ours since we were young, like youth basketball to make it to state, but now we’re just trying to get past it. The job’s not finished but it’s exciting to get to state,” said Blake Schmitz, Hawks senior.

The Class AAA State Tournament will start on March 21st.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.