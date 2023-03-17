First Alert: South Shore snow continues, additional snow for all this afternoon

Friday: Most of us will be waking up with snow snow with the exception of the South Shore were lake effect snow continues. this afternoon there will be another wave in the Jetstream that will bring another round of light snow for most. New accumulations should be light for most between 1-3″ for most areas. Winds out of the north between 5-15 MPH with gusts upwards of 40 MPH means moderate to heavy lake effect snow continue along the South Shore today and tonight.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Saturday: To start our Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning but will see clearing skies from west to east in the afternoon. Lake Effect Snow along the South Shore should finally begin to wrap up through the second half of our Saturday. All said and done, Iron and Gogebic County may pick up another 8-12″ between Friday morning and Saturday evening. Highs climb into the 20s across the area. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Sunday: High pressure and quiet weather settles in for our Sunday. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

