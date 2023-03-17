First Alert: South Shore snow continues, additional snow for all this afternoon

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Most of us will be waking up with snow snow with the exception of the South Shore were lake effect snow continues. this afternoon there will be another wave in the Jetstream that will bring another round of light snow for most. New accumulations should be light for most between 1-3″ for most areas. Winds out of the north between 5-15 MPH with gusts upwards of 40 MPH means moderate to heavy lake effect snow continue along the South Shore today and tonight.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: To start our Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning but will see clearing skies from west to east in the afternoon. Lake Effect Snow along the South Shore should finally begin to wrap up through the second half of our Saturday. All said and done, Iron and Gogebic County may pick up another 8-12″ between Friday morning and Saturday evening. Highs climb into the 20s across the area. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Sunday: High pressure and quiet weather settles in for our Sunday. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Snow continues, heavy along South Shore
WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
The morning show team poses with Natalie Grant on her last day with Northern News Now.
Northern News Now shares emotional goodbye to Natalie Grant on last day
Collapsed pole barn
Car break down might have saved family
JUAN PEDRO ALAPISCO-OCHOA and RACHEL MICHELLE LOFGREN
Two charged after drug bust in Eveleth

Latest News

Additional Snow
MARCH 16, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
First Alert: Snow continues, heavy along South Shore
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Snow arrives later today for all
Heavy snow Thursday
MARCH 15, PM WEATHER