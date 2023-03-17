Duluth Police: Edison student brings unloaded handgun to school

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are investigating after they say a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Friday.

According to the Duluth Police Department, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Edison North Star Academy off Rice Lake Road in Duluth for a report of a person with a weapon.

Officers discovered a student had brought a handgun to school.

The weapon was confiscated and was later determined to be unloaded, according to police.

The DPD is actively investigating.

There is no active threat at this time, police said.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities have not identified the student or said how old they are.

North Star Academy serves students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, according to their website.

Authorities have also not shed light on why the student brought a gun to school or where they got it.

There was no immediate word from Edison leaders about their response to the incident or the status of the student involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.