Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub holds St. Patrick’s Day family celebration

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Irish pub in Duluth is holding its 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day event.

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub located just off W. Superior Street is welcoming in families for their Irish celebrations.

“We have live Irish music all day and culminating with bagpipers who come in at night, games, contests,” Mike Maxim, the pub’s owner, said.

In addition to music and games, the pub will have a full Irish menu.

It takes weeks for the bar to plan out its celebration.

“We started about a month out just making sure all of our music is secured and everything’s in place,” he said. “It really ratchets up about two weeks out ordering in food, prepping everything, scheduling staff.”

According to Maxim, making the celebration a family event was important.

“I have little kids, so it’s kind of that experience, you kind of have a really wide range of ages from toddlers to 85-year-olds,” he said. “It really is kind of that nice, family environment that it’s fun to watch everyone.”

Dubh Linn’s family friendly event starts at 11 a.m. at the pub located at 109 W. Superior St. in Duluth.

