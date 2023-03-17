Bulldogs leaning on depth and defense in ‘Big Dance’ as they travel to Elite 8

By Alexis Bass and Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For a first in program history, both Bulldog basketball teams are heading to the Elite 8.

Coach Justin Wieck and his ‘Dog pack are taking their dancing shoes to Evansville, Indiana next week as the No. 6 seed.

The ‘Dogs will face No. 3 Black Hills State. Both teams were the sixth seed in their respective regions.

In a presser on Thursday, March 16, Wieck credited the Bulldog’s recent performances on the depth of their team and the development of their defense.

While the Bulldogs are hard at work preparing, they are making sure to take in the moment.

“This is what all of these guys grew up watching, the guys and the women’s team. You watch this stuff on TV since you’re young, you’re watching March Madness, you’re watching teams advance, you’re watching them put the sticker on the bracket-- all of that stuff. And to be a part of it I think is really special,” said Wieck. “So I know myself and even the guys have talked about it, they’ve hardly even paid attention to the D1 bracket. Usually, we’re watching every game and you’re doing all of this stuff and parties to watch the game. But we’re living it right now, and I think that’s what’s special for our guys.”

Tip-off against Black Hills State is at noon on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
WX GFX
First Alert: Snow continues, heavy along South Shore

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
UMD women’s basketball takes their dancing shoes to St. Joseph, MO for the Elite 8
Hermantown Hawks: Section 7AAA Champs
Hermantown becomes back-to-back Section 7AAA basketball champs
Alexis Bass goes behind the scenes at this weekend's Frozen Four
ALL ACCESS PASS: Setting women’s college hockey’s biggest stage
MIB Rangers basketball
Rangers advance to state semi-final game