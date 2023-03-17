Bulldogs leaning on depth and defense in ‘Big Dance’ as they travel to Elite 8

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For a first in program history, both Bulldog basketball teams are heading to the Elite 8.

Coach Justin Wieck and his ‘Dog pack are taking their dancing shoes to Evansville, Indiana next week as the No. 6 seed.

The ‘Dogs will face No. 3 Black Hills State. Both teams were the sixth seed in their respective regions.

In a presser on Thursday, March 16, Wieck credited the Bulldog’s recent performances on the depth of their team and the development of their defense.

While the Bulldogs are hard at work preparing, they are making sure to take in the moment.

“This is what all of these guys grew up watching, the guys and the women’s team. You watch this stuff on TV since you’re young, you’re watching March Madness, you’re watching teams advance, you’re watching them put the sticker on the bracket-- all of that stuff. And to be a part of it I think is really special,” said Wieck. “So I know myself and even the guys have talked about it, they’ve hardly even paid attention to the D1 bracket. Usually, we’re watching every game and you’re doing all of this stuff and parties to watch the game. But we’re living it right now, and I think that’s what’s special for our guys.”

Tip-off against Black Hills State is at noon on Monday.

