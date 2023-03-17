Building for Women seeking community support for repairs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Building for Women in Downtown Duluth was created in the early 90s when several women-focused organizations raised enough money to buy the building.

But they’re now calling on the community they serve to help with some much-needed upgrades.

“WE Health Clinic wouldn’t exist without the building,” WE Health Clinic Executive Director Paulina Briggs said.

The Building for Women was created in 1993 when the WE Health Clinic, the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault or PAVSA, and the Duluth Y-W-C-A came together.

“We’re trying to build women’s leadership, we’re trying to build access to services all the time, and so having this building, having a safe place for people to come is just essential for all of our work,” Duluth YWCA Executive Director Beth Burt said.

30 years later, the Building is in need of some repairs, and not many capital grants exist for non-profit buildings.

So now, leaders are turning to the community.

A GoFundMe looking to raise at least $100,000 was recently created to help with projects like repairing water damage in the basement, replacing windows and updating security.

“A lot of it is structural stuff, a lot of it is safety things so these are really important repairs that need to be made in order to continue providing the services we do,” Briggs said.

She said for the WE Health Clinic, which is the only abortion provider in the region, repairs are necessary.

“Especially now when we know that abortion care is in such a tenuous state, it’s just more important than ever that WE clinic has this home to depend upon,” Briggs said.

Burt said supporting the building, means helping the entire community.

“The building really helps support these three organizations in being able to offer a ton to the community, so I think that’s a great reason to give is not only are you giving to this building to have a safe and secure place for us, it means there’s more for the community,” Burt said.

