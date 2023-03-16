STATE BOUND: Hibbing Peewees, Bantams head to state tournament

Hibbing Bantam and Peewee sendoff
Hibbing Bantam and Peewee sendoff(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Hibbing youth hockey teams are headed to the Minnesota Hockey State Tournament.

Students and parents gathered at the Hibbing Memorial Building Thursday morning to send the teams off.

The Bantams finished their season first-in-state with a record of 46-7-0.

Their state tournament will be held in Prior Lake, MN.

Hibbing Bantam A's head to 2023 State Tournament
Hibbing Bantam A's head to 2023 State Tournament(Northern News Now)

Going a little further south, the Hibbing Peewee A’s will be competing for their state title in New Ulm, MN.

The team finished the season with a record of 38-5-2, making them second-in-state.

Hibbing Peewee A's head to 2023 State Tournament
Hibbing Peewee A's head to 2023 State Tournament(Northern News Now)

This is the second consecutive state appearance for the Bantam team and the third consecutive appearance for the Peewees.

Back in 2021, the Hibbing Peewees took home the state title.

Now as Bantams, they are looking to do it again.

The Hibbing Bantam A’s will play their first game Friday at 6 p.m. against Chaska-Chanhassen.

The Peewee A team will play Friday at 12:30 p.m. against Roseville.

You can watch both teams here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Mainly dry today before our next system arrives tonight through Saturday

Latest News

MIB Rangers basketball
Rangers advance to state semi-final game
Isaac Asuma
7A Semifinals: Deer River and Cherry set to meet in 2022 championship rematch
Esko Boys' Basketball
Section 7AA Semifinals: Esko defeats Rock Ridge to advance to the 7AA Championship while Two Harbors falls to Pequot Lakes
UMD leader in points with 2,000
UMD women’s basketball forward earns top athletic/academic award