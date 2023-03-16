STATE BOUND: Hibbing Peewees, Bantams head to state tournament

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Hibbing youth hockey teams are headed to the Minnesota Hockey State Tournament.

Students and parents gathered at the Hibbing Memorial Building Thursday morning to send the teams off.

The Bantams finished their season first-in-state with a record of 46-7-0.

Their state tournament will be held in Prior Lake, MN.

Hibbing Bantam A's head to 2023 State Tournament (Northern News Now)

Going a little further south, the Hibbing Peewee A’s will be competing for their state title in New Ulm, MN.

The team finished the season with a record of 38-5-2, making them second-in-state.

Hibbing Peewee A's head to 2023 State Tournament (Northern News Now)

This is the second consecutive state appearance for the Bantam team and the third consecutive appearance for the Peewees.

Back in 2021, the Hibbing Peewees took home the state title.

Now as Bantams, they are looking to do it again.

The Hibbing Bantam A’s will play their first game Friday at 6 p.m. against Chaska-Chanhassen.

The Peewee A team will play Friday at 12:30 p.m. against Roseville.

You can watch both teams here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.