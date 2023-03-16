Section 7AA Semifinals: Esko defeats Rock Ridge to advance to the 7AA Championship while Two Harbors falls to Pequot Lakes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, Hermantown hosted the Section 7AA Semifinals.

The night started with a 53-35 win for No. 1 Pequot Lakes over No. 5 Two Harbors and finished with No. 2 Esko defeating No. 3 Rock Ridge 73-60,

Pequot Lakes and Esko will meet back at Hermantown High School for a Section 7AA Championship rematch on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

